MSRTC launches non-AC bus service for long-distance routes from Mumbai to these destinations

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a new non-AC seater/sleeper bus for long-distance journeys.

The buses have 30 pushback seats and 15 sleeper berths along with other amenities, and the fare is as minimal as Rs 415.

According to a TOI report, the buses will leave Mumbai Central for destinations like Bhatwadi at Rs 820, Miraj at Rs 710, Tarakpur at Rs 415, Shevgaon at Rs 545 Hingoli at Rs 1050.