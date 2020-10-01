MSRTC goes the extra mile for CET aspirants

Keeping in mind the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be running additional 1,500 buses across the state from October 1 and 9. These buses will be in addition to the 5,500 buses MSRTC is already running throughout Maharashtra.

In an official statement the state owned transport undertaking stated, students will have to show their identity cards or hall tickets before boarding the buses and will have to wear their masks throughout the journey.

Nearly 63,000 students have enrolled for the CET exam, which is being conducted by the state government for admission into engineering and technical courses.

Meanwhile, In order to cater to the additional commuters during the peak hours, the MSRTC will be pressing 1,000 buses in Mumbai by October 10.

Presently MSRTC is running 100 buses in the city and by October 5, total 500 MSRTC buses are expected to hit the roads of Mumbai. By October 10, remaining 500 buses are expected to arrive at various BEST depots.

"As many as 1,000 MSRTC buses will be running on the roads of Mumbai by October 10, this will take the fleet of BEST to 4,500" BEST chairman, Anil Patankar told FPJ. The MSRTC has a fleet of 18,000 buses and BEST has procured its buses on wet lease in order to augment its fleet.