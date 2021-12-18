MSRTC employee strike: Maharashtra govt will not invoke MSEMA till December 20, says Anil Parab

Amid the ongoing strike, Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday said that the state government will not invoke provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees till December 20 when there is a hearing scheduled at the Bombay High Court.

He said the government and MSRTC will make their arguments and the HC had asked for the preliminary report of the chief secretary-led committee on various demands including MSRTC’s merger with the state government.

The report will be submitted in the high court on December 20. Parab urged the striking MSRTC employees not to believe rumors that the decision on the merger will be announced on December 20. "We will submit a preliminary report of the chief secretary-led committee to the high court," he said. In a related development, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the striking employees should take a sensible approach and report to work and not compel the government to take extreme steps against them.

"The state transport buses are the lifeline for poor people. Still, employees are adamant. This is not right. The employees are ours, so are the passengers," he noted. Pawar said that Parab has been 'lenient' several times till now and added that the government's patience may end now. "Nobody should test the government's patience. It is my earnest request to all the employees and workers. They should report to work and start working," the finance minister said.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:26 AM IST