MSRTC drivers who have served for 25 years without accident in record to receive special grant of Rs 25,000

At the inauguration ceremony of 'Road Safety Week 2021', Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, on Monday, announced a special monetary grant of Rs 25,000 for the drivers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Speaking at the event, the minister stated that each driver who completes 25 years of service in the transport corporation without any road accident in his record will be rewarded with Rs 25,000. This year, drivers Bharat Kolhe, Kirti Kumar Patil, Parashuram Bandekar, Sudesh Samudra and Mahadev Jagadhane have been felicitated for accident-free driving for the past twenty five years.

"This gesture will encourage more drivers to drive safely and will make travelling in ST buses safer in future," said Parab.