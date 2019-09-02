MSRTC bus with devotees catches fire

Mumbai: As many as 57 passengers travelling to Konkan by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus for the Ganesh Utsav, had a providential escape after the vehicle caught fire at Vadapale in Mangaon on Sunday morning.

The bus caught fire on Mumbai-Goa national highway around 7 am. Though, the passengers were safe and a bigger disaster was averted, the ST bus was gutted.

Millions of Konkan residents of Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other places have left in droves for their small villages dotting the coastal districts, resulting in massive snarls on the only route.

The incident added to their discomfort with many hoping against hope that they will reach their native place in time for Ganesh Chaturthi.