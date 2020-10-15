MSRTC bus runs over senior citizen in Thane

A 80-year-old woman was badly injured after she collided with a moving Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Khopat bus depot in Thane on Thursday. The victim sustained serious injuries on both the legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kalwa. Further investigation is on.

"Both the legs of the victim were crushed under the tires of MSRTC bus. The incident took place at around 2pm at Khopat bus depot," said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

The victim Parvati Gopinath Kharat is a resident of Bhim Nagar. Following the incident, an ambulance reached the spot and took the victim to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. Kharat is stable now and is undergoing medical treatment, informed the police official.

"A case has been registered against the bus driver Baban Dilip Bhambare, 30, under sections 279 and 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Rabodi Police Station," said a senior police official from Rabodi Police Station, Thane.