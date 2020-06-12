MSRDC sets up control room for issues likely to arise in monsoon

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has set up an emergency control room to address monsoon-related complaints and queries. "The 24x7 control room will remain active till September 30 and is equipped to handle problems likely to be reported at various ongoing infrastructure project sites undertaken by the authority, " said the MSRDC Public Relations official.

The projects currently ongoing are Mumbai Pune Expressway augmentation and Samruddhi Mahamarg, amongst others. The helpline numbers are 022--26420914/26517935, 8828420260.

Earlier, MMRDA, which is undertaking total 14 metro line project works, besides undertaking the Mumbai Trans Harbour sea link and Alibaug-Virar corridor, had also set up a dedicated emergency control room to tackle monsoon-related issues and complaints likely to be reported from these project sites.