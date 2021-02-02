MSRDC invites e-bids from three contractors for the construction of GST Bhavan

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has issued a tender inviting three leading companies to submit e-bids by March 15 for the construction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bhavan at Wadala. The three companies are M/s ACC India Pvt Ltd, M/s Larson & Toubro Ltd, M/s Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Pvt. Ltd., which are pre-qualified contractors. These companies are supposed to submit bids on the given time period and on March 17 the bids will be opened, informed MSRDC.

According to the proposed plan, apart from constructing GST Bhavan, a training academy and auditorium will also be built. The estimated project cost is Rs 1,470 crore. While the EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) is Rs 7.35 crore.

Once the contract is signed to the selected agency, the work time period will be of 30 months. The project will be carried out on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, offering an area of approximately 2.98 lakh sq. metres along with two basements.

Reportedly, the MSRDC had earlier issued an expression of Interest (EOI) from interested companies to carry the project work in November 2020. The following three companies were qualified which will now submit online bids on the given dates. The Free Press Journal had reported about the requirement of permission from the airport authority of India (AAI) to construct four highrises for GST building comprising 25 storeyed utilising available full Floor Space Index (FSI) of five. If not allowed the building will be 19,20,21 and 22 floors only, explained the then MSRDC official.