MSRDC hires NGO to prevent Mumbai-Pune Highway accidents

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in a bid to attain zero casualties on the old Mumbai Pune Highway has appointed a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to ascertain the exact cause of accidents and help to implement preventive measures.

“Save Life” NGO will conduct this survey, said an official from MSRDC. He added that this exercise is on-going and this NGO had earlier suggested few measures that were immediately implemented like installing signboards and to mark danger spots with White stripes to alert motorists.

According to the data available from 2014-19, the number of road accidents reported on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (erstwhile NH 4 and NH 48) were 6,504, in which 2,474 people lost their lives.

About 1,334 accidents were reported in 2014 and 2015; 1,166 in 2016, 1,036 in 2017 and 1,026 in 2018 on this highway. In 2019, 608 accidents have occurred so far. As per the records, Pune city and rural have witnessed the highest cases of accidents, while Satara is the third.