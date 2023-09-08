 MSEDCL Launches Monthly Consumer Grievance Resolution Day In Raigad
Starting September 6, 2023, MSEDCL offices in various locations across Raigad district will observe this day every month, specifically on the first Wednesday.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), has introduced a monthly Consumer Grievance Resolution Day to address the concerns and complaints of its customers and the public more efficiently. | Representational Image

On this day, consumers with grievances related to new electricity connections, power supply issues, billing disputes, and other concerns can visit their nearest MSEDCL divisional offices to have their issues addressed promptly.

Initiative aims to provide efficient service to consumers

A senior official informed that the initiative aims to streamline the resolution of consumer complaints and ensure that customers receive efficient and responsive service.

Consumers from Alibag and Pen Talukas can contact the divisional office located at Karne Road in Alibag. Similarly, consumers in Panvel, Karjat, Khopoli, Khalapur, and other nearby areas can visit the MSEDCL divisional office in Panvel Bhangarwadi. For residents in Mangaon, Roha, Palghar, Shrivardhan, and Tala Talukas, the divisional office at Goregaon Chinchavali serves as the point of contact.

