MPSC exams: Maharashtra govt increases age limit of SEBC candidates to 43 years

In a major decision for the candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday increased the age limit of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) candidates to 43 years.

Moreover, the Maharashtra government has also given a major relief to the 2014 ESBC candidates. The candidates who have been appointed before the stay order of the high court and later temporarily for 11 months will be made permanent.

Announcing the decisions on day 1 of the two-day Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan said that these decisions has been taken in view to streamline the recruitment process which has been stalled due to the court battle for Maratha reservation.

Posts for which MPSC exams concluded to be filled by July 31: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday took cognisance of the suicide of 24-year-old Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC aspirant) Swapnil Lonkar and said the posts for which the MPSC exams were completed will be filled up on a priority basis by July 31.

"Due to COVID, several functionaries are affected, the same is with MPSC exams. Still, I'd say that Swapnil (an MPSC aspirant who died by suicide) shouldn't have taken such an extreme step," he said.

"We discussed this in cabinet meeting yesterday. We will meet GAD (General Administration Department) today and we'll take immediate steps. We'll also look into aspects of helping Swapnil Lonkar's family. We'll try to make such an atmosphere that no Swapnil will be forced to take such a step. The vacant posts will be filled by July 31, 2021. The MPSC exam was held in 2019 in which Swapnil Lonkar appeared and cleared in July 2020," he added.