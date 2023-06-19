 MPCC Demands JPC Probe In Alleged Disappearance Of ₹500 Notes Worth ₹88,032.5 Crore
“The BJP has been claiming that the nine years of Modi government have been spotless and that there has not been even a single allegation of corruption; but the claim is false," Patole claimed.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Nana Patole | FPJ

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Nana Patole on Monday demanded that the issue of mysterious disappearance of ₹500 notes worth ₹88,032.5 crore should be probed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). He also attacked the BJP while calling it a ‘liar’.

“The BJP has been claiming in their mass outreach campaign that the nine years of Modi government have been spotless and that there has not been even a single allegation of corruption; but the claim is false. The Modi government is neck deep into corruption,” Patole said while raising the issue of mysterious disappearance of 176 crore ₹500 notes and added that his party shall soon demand a JPC probe.

“Rahul Gandhi has already said that demonetization was a big scam. This mysterious disappearance of notes is a proof of the scam,” Patole said and added that the demonetisation too needs to be probed.

Patole also demanded a ban on the movie 'Adipurush'.

“The movie has insulted Shri Ram and Hanuman. The Hanuman character speaks rowdy language and the movie is nothing more but a cartoon. The BJP which speaks of Hindutva should ban the movie,” he said.

