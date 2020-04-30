MPCB extends validity of consent to establish or operate till September end

In a major relief to industrial units during the present lockdown, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has extended the consent/authorisation to establish or operate validity up to September 30, 2020, as an interim measure. This will be applicable to industries whose consent/authorisation will expire on April 30 and those who have applied or will apply till May 31.

MPCB has issued a circular as per the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and Air Act, 1981, as all the projects and establishments including building construction projects, area development projects and township projects are required to obtain consent by paying requisite fees.

MPCB Member Secretary E Ravendiran said consequent to the outbreak of CoVID-19 and enforcement of lockdown, it is important that critical and essential activities, such as hospitals, pharmaceutical units, biomedical waste management facilities, municipal waste management facilities, hazardous waste management facilities, common effluent treatment plants, power plants, steel plants, mines, milk and food processing units operate uninterruptedly so that essential goods and services are available. These facilities are permitted to carry out their commercial production activities as per the provisions of consent/authorisation.

“In view of the prevailing CoVID-19 situation, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board deems it necessary that all industries having consent/authorisation validity till April 30, 2020, and have applied/shall apply before May 31, 2020, will be extended till September 30, 2020, as an interim measures,’’ said Ravendiran.