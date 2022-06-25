MP Navneet Rana calls for presidential rule in Maharashtra, demands security for families of MLAs

Navneet Rana, an Independent MP from Amravati | PTI File Photo

Navneet Rana, an Independent MP from Amravati on Saturday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide security for the families of MLAs who have supported rebel Eknath Shinde. She further appealed to Shah to end Uddhav Thackeray's hooliganism. Rana also requested Shah to impose presidential rule in the state.

Rana's message came a few hours after Eknath Shinde's letter to CM Thackeray condemning Thackeray's and Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil's decision to withdraw police security of family members of rebellion MLAs.

In a video shared in media, Rana said that hooligans of CM Uddhav Thackeray are attacking offices of rebel MLAs. "If MLAs are not with you then will you beat their families?" asked Rana.

Rana commented that MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde are the real Shivsena. She also reminded the late Bal Thackeray's statement wherein he had said, "I would better shut the party instead join hands with Congress."

Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have bitter enmity against CM Uddhav Thackeray. Last month, the couple was arrested for announcing the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Matoshri bungalow. The couple was arrested in April this year and were sent to prison for a week.