MP Government to honour Thane rural police constable with Bharat Bhushan Award

Thane: Sheetal Malik Arjun Kharatmal, a 31-year-old police constable based with Thane rural police, has been nominated for the Bharat Bhushan Award announced by Madhya Pradesh government.

Kharatmal who was nominated for the award on National Sport Day on August 29, 2021 and will receive the award in September. Kharatmal is the only one from Maharashtra to receive the award.

Sheetal, a Kalwa resident, has won the award for her tremendous performance in judo, martial arts. Presently posted as a police constable with the special branch of Thane rural police, Kharatmal had joined the Maharashtra police force in 2010.

"In 2003, I started practising the judo game of martial arts under the guidance of her coach Madhukar Fadke. Till date I have won around 56 gold medals, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals across games held at state, national and international level," she added.

Sheetal who is based from Solapur has completed BA from political science. She had done her diploma in judo from a patiala institute. "All credit goes to my mother, who thought to enroll me in judo martial arts. My mother's dream is that I should participate in the international games and I have achieved those dreams. It was all possible because of my mother, who also caught that martial art will keep me safe from anti-social elements," added Kharatmal.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:59 PM IST