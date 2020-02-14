Move stir to another site, govt requests Mumbai Bagh protesters

Mumbai: The women sitting in protest at Mumbai Bagh have promised to consider relocating the site of the agitation, as suggested by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A delegation of women met Deshmukh at Mantralaya on Thursday.

Thousands of women have been staging a sit-in at Morland Road, Nagpada for the last 20 days. The place is now being referred to as Mumbai Bagh. Home Minister Deshmukh has been appealing to them, asking them to call off the agitation.

"Despite warning from the police department, they are not ready to move. The agitation has no permission from them. It should end immediately," Deshmukh told the media last week.