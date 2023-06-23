MoU Signed With Boehringer Ingelheim For Stroke Detection In State

Boehringer Ingelheim

The state government has taken a crucial step for enhancing stroke care services in hospitals across Maharashtra. It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boehringer Ingelheim India, a biopharmaceutical firm, to equip hospitals with capacity building of multidisciplinary stroke teams. Also a pilot project on stroke detection and management will be launched in districts of Thane, Aurangabad, Pune, Nanded, and Amravati, after which the programme will be launched in the entire state.

Boehringer Ingelheim will develop new stroke centers

In association with NGO Angles Initiative, the health department and Boehringer Ingelheim will develop new stroke centers, with the availability of a physician, 24*7 CT scan and thrombolytic drug. “This collaboration reflects the government’s commitment to improve healthcare services in the area of stroke care. We are pleased to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim India to alleviate the stroke burden on the people of the state and the overall healthcare infrastructure, and make Maharashtra a stroke-ready state,” said Mumbai Non-Communicable Diseases Joint Director Dr Nagnath Mudam.

The Union Ministry of Health survey for Maharashtra also indicates a high burden of non-communicable diseases (48.3%), with stroke being one of the top 10 causes of mortality.

