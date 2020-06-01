Motorists hit the road in large numbers on first say of relaxation in lockdown curbs

Mumbai: A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced some relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, a number of motorists hit the road, to either reach their workplace or just for a joyride. The first day of 'Mission Begin Again' saw a substantial increase in vehicular movement, as against that at weekend, especially of private vehicles, on the Western and the Eastern Express Highway. Slow-moving traffic was reported in several parts of the city, as these private vehicles joined the procession on the streets along with vehicles of essential and emergency services, said a senior traffic police officer.

A long queue was witnessed on WEH on the south-bound arm due to a car accident near Kurar in Malad, which resulted in a backlog till Kandivali. Monday morning also saw a heavy traffic jam outside a vegetable market in Sion, where several trucks were lined up on the roads creating huge traffic snarls. Additional traffic police were deployed at various junctions.

There were nakabandis at various junctions, which further slowed down the traffic, and vehicles of lockdown norm violators, who were caught without a valid reason for stepping out, were being impounded through the day. Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ and East Suburban), said, "There was more than normal traffic in all parts of the city on Monday. We had already made prior traffic police arrangements at busy junctions to ensure smooth vehicular movement. While no major traffic snarls reported, there was a delay of at least 10 minutes on the Sion Panvel Highway, near Vashi Toll Naka and on the EEH."

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh disclosed on Twitter that during lockdown, since March 25, over 76,883 vehicles were seized in the state and fine worth Rs 6.11 crore was collected.Meanwhile,the traffic police anticipate that traffic will become more dense from June 3, an official said. The use of private vehicles will see a rise as local trains are shut and BEST buses are running at half-capacity. Netizens took to Twitter to express concern about the traffic snarls in the city and posted pictures of heavy jams in their areas.

One Twitter user pointed outh at this may lead to a rise in coronavirus cases, while some said that doctors and nurses and those working for essential services in the war against COVID-19 may get held up. An officer said there are various reasons why traffic is more dense than usual -- some motorists are genuinely confused about the new lockdown guidelines, while some are simply willful violators. Others ventured out for emergencies, but were unable to get e-passes before they did so, he said. “Traffic wardens who had enrolled in a voluntary capacity to help regulate city traffic were asked to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown to ensure their safety. However, from Monday, their services were requisitioned yet again and traffic staff deployment is also being realigned," said a senior officer.