Motilal Nagar project: MHADA to construct 40,000 lottery homes in Goregaon

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which has undertaken Motilal Nagar housing project in Goregaon, plans to construct 40,000 houses to offer in its housing lottery, in addition to homes for the original tenants.

Earlier, the authority had expected to generate a housing stock of 18,000 in the project. But, a study revealed that 22,000 more houses could be built, said Madhu Chavan, the chairman of the Mumbai Board of MHADA.

Since, a project management consultant (PMC) has already been appointed, the plan will be ready by August, after which the tenants will receive a presentation.

Tenders will be floated for the construction, which is expected to begin in October 2019. Moreover, alternative accommodation will be provided at the same location.

Officials believe there will be a little or no opposition to the project, as the residents will not have to relocate to far-off places.Spread over 142 acres, the project is expected to cost Rs30,000 crore and will also include hospitals, schools and hostels, said MHADA officials.