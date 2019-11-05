Mother-in-law stabbed for not cleaning vomit

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her own daughter-in-law for not cleaning the vomit of her son.

After the incident came to light, Pydhonie police arrested the daughter-in-law named Amarin Kolasawala on the charges of murder.

According to the Pydhonie police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon on Kolasa Street in Pydhonie when Amrin’s seven-year-old son vomited.

Amrin wanted her mother- in-law to clean the floor for which she refused. A scuffle broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Amrin took a knife and stabbed Sumayya in her back.

Bleeding Sumayya was rushed to the nearby hospital where she died to excess loss of blood.

Pydhonie police later registered a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code section of 302 for murder and arrested Amrin. Police has also recovered the knife from their house.

On Monday Amrin was produced before the court which remanded her to the police custody.