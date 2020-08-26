Most ‘A’ listers need to be behind bars: Kangana

Trust actress Kangana Ranaut to have the last word on the latest ‘drug’ revelation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Kangana immediately took to Twitter, as a duck takes to water, when TV channels broke the story, and said that many ‘A’ listers of the film industry will be jailed if the NCB probes the case. The tweet says, "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bollywood, many ‘A’ listers will be behind bars; if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will be made. Hope @PMOIndia under Swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bollywood."

Delving into her personal experiences, she said, "I was still a minor when my mentor turned tormentor would spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops; when I became successful and got access to the most famous film parties, I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world of drugs, debauchery and mafia."



