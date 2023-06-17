More Women Come Forward With Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against Fitness Coach Gunjan Sharma

Gunjan Sharma | Screegrab from video/ Instagram

Prominent Yoga 'coach' Gunjan Sharma is under scrutiny and not for good reasons. He was arrested after being accused of sexual assault on another city-based dancer/trainer. Now, another woman has taken to Instagram and spoken about the sexual and emotional abuse perpetrated against her by Sharma.

The survivor, who was not just a student but Sharma's partner for three years, said that Sharma's actions are not isolated incidents rather a part of disturbing pattern of sexual abuse. She alleged that he was narcissist and that makes the other person go through physical, emotional and mental trauma.

The survivor recounted that she first met him in 2018 and later began training with him and as they got closer, they began dating. The woman recounted that he would put her through brutal training sessions, even when she was menstruating and that he later resorted to verbal and emotional abuse when the survivor tried questioning him.

Read Also Prominent Mumbai Fitness Guru Gunjan Sharma Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

Sexually Assaulted Despite Being In Mutual Relationship: Survivor

The woman also said that during the time he was her coach and partner, he did not let her train under others nor was he loyal to her as a partner. She said that as a partner he coerced her to engage in sexual activities that hurt her and claimed to have found obscene photos of several other women.

She said that despite it being a relationship, she had to bear horrific sexual assaults at his hand which has taken a toll on her. "I encourage others who have faced similar experiences with Gunjan Sharma and men like him to speak up! Together, we can find strength in unity and work towards building a fitness community where no one has to endure the pain and devastation that I, and many others, have suffered," she wrote.

Read Also Mumbai: Yoga Teacher Gunjan Sharma Gets Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Gunjan Sharma Refutes Claims

Sharma, who was recently arrested and secured bail promptly, made a video 'debunking' claims made by the survivor. While defending himself, he said he broke up with her around mid 2020 because she was very demanding despite him giving all the support and he slandered the survivor's character and claimed that not him but she was an abuser.

"After the break up, everything was fine and she enrolled twice in my teacher's program and stalked me for a long time. I had to leave the city in 2022 and returned 9-10 months later. However, she is still not satisfied and hence is levelling accusations on me by colluding with others," Sharma alleged. He levelled allegations that she would often go to his home even after break up and reaped benefits of his fame as much as she could.