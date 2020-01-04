More trouble for MVA? Nawab Malik asks Congress to ban Savarkar booklet

The booklet also questions Savarkar's credentials as a patriot and his reputation for valour. It also claimed that Savarkar received money from the British after he was released from Andaman's Cellular Jail.

"The booklet should be withdrawn. You may have ideological differences with the person concerned. But it is not right to make such personal remarks against one who is not around," Malik told PTI over phone.

The NCP and Congress are sharing power with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena had targeted the Congress over the booklet.

"Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him. This shows the dirt in their mind," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said on Friday.