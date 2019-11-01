More thunderstorm accompanied with moderate rains for next two days: IMD

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai, other districts like Pune, Raigad and Nashik for the next two days.

“The city is experiencing isolated rain due to the formation of severe cyclonic storm Maha over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area,” said an IMD official.

Mumbai city had been experiencing sweltering heat the few days. The maximum temperature recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory was between 33.8 to 34.9 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperatures recorded at both the observatories were between 25.5 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Humidity levels recorded at Colaba and Santacruz were 79 and 66 per cent respectively.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet attributed the rise in Mumbai temperatures to winds blowing from the easterly direction.

The IMD also issued advisory asking the fishermen not to go out to the sea, till November 3.