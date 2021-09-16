More than one lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across Mumbai on September 15

More than one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city on Wednesday. According to the data, 1,46,474 were administered COVID vaccine at the 455 covid vaccine centres in the last 24 hours, of which 1,18,357 had taken a jab at civic-run centres, while 20,899 were vaccinated at private centres. Meanwhile, the civic body will be reserving September 17 for vaccinating women across the city.

The vaccination started with health care workers, followed by frontline workers and senior citizens. Those above the age of 45 were vaccinated from March, while the drive for everyone above the age of 18 was rolled out in May. Mumbai witnessed a lot of ups and downs, with the vaccination drive getting suspended at public centres over two dozen times due to unavailability of stock.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said, “There is no fixed date as to when our vaccination drive will be completed. It all depends on the supply. However, currently, over nine million vaccine doses are administered. Of this, we are assuming that around 20% are outsiders and the remaining 80% reside in Mumbai. The 20% also matter because if a person working in Mumbai but staying in nearby cities gets vaccinated in Mumbai, that makes the environment of our city safe. So, it is also important that the floating population of the city has access to the vaccine.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:29 AM IST