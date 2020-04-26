More than 11 lakh LPG cylinders distributed in Maharashtra to Ujjwala beneficiaries

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. along with other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have distributed more than 11 Lakh free LPG cylinders so far to the Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

The OMCs through their LPG distributors are reaching out to beneficiaries to ensure that they avail the benefit of free LPG cylinder being distributed during the month of April, May and June 2020.

OMCs have transferred advance for free refill to the bank accounts of 39.84 Lakh (Rs 296 Crore) PMUY beneficiaries in Maharashtra. Out of these, IndianOil alone has transferred advance to 9.78 Lakh (Rs 72 Crore) PMUY customers.

In the state, for the month of April, booking of 13 lakh refills have been done by PMUY beneficiaries till date, out of which about 11 Lakh cylinders have been delivered.

While the nation is under a lockdown to fight the COVID-19 crisis, a scheme to provide relief to PMUY beneficiaries has been implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in association with Indian Oil and other oil marketing companies. This is part of the Centre’s Rs 1.72 lakh crore relief package for the poor announced by the Union Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26th.

Under this scheme, PMUY beneficiaries are being provided three 14.2-kg LPG refills or eight 5-kg refills free of cost from April to June 2020.

“After booking my Indane LPG refill, the corresponding amount was deposited directly in my bank account by Indian Oil. Today, Indane LPG delivery boy has delivered the refill to my home. I thank Indian Oil and our Prime Minister for this thoughtful gesture,” says Jayashri Domble, a PMUY beneficiary from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra.