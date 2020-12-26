More than 100 detained from illegal Hookah parlour in Kalyan

Thane: Kalyan police detained more than 100 youths from the Hookah parlour, which was running illegally under the garb of cafe, in Kalyan.

Following the tip-off from the source, the team of Kalyan crime branch reached the cafe located in the Nikki Nagar area of Kalyan (West).

"The raid was conducted around 11:pm, on Friday, when around 100 youths including male and females were spotted while consuming hookah. Hence, all were detained by the police, following the case registered against them at Khadakpada police station, in Kalyan," said police official from Kalyan.

"The parlour was functional illegally by in the premises of cafe, violating the rules implemented on the background of Pandemic. While, even after the strict rules following the night curfew from 11:pm to 6:am, the parlour was run by the cafe owners illegally during late night hours," added official.

The action against the cafe owners and employees working at the cafe was carried by the police. While, the accessories and parts used hookah parlour were too seized during the raid. Further investigation is on, informed police official.