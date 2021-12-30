More restrictions in Maharashtra? Govt may issue fresh order on new curb by late Thursday night as COVID-19 cases rise

The Task Force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed serious concern over the spike in COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases. CM emphasized the need for early decisions including the imposition of additional restrictions to curb virus infection. The department of relief and rehabilitation is in the midst of finalizing a new order on more curbs and precautions to be taken. The order is expected to be released late tonight.

The Task Force was informed that Mumbai has reported 3,928 COVID positive cases on Thursday while in Maharashtra 5,368 cases. The Public Health Department has projected these cases will rise further.

The Task Force and Public Health Department also explored an option of imposition of more stringent restrictions where the positivity rate is more than 5%. However, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal suggested that the positivity rate should not be the criteria but the occupancy of hospital beds and the oxygen requirement need to be criteria for the introduction of additional curbs. CM has left it to the Task Force to make its recommendation.

The Task Force has reportedly objected to the imposition of strict lockdown but there was unanimity that all gatherings including social, political and cultural should be immediately banned in the state. While the public health department suggested the closure of schools for standard 1 to 12 in view of the spread of the virus and its infection, the Task Force was not in its favour.

State government sources told the FPJ, "CM and Task Force stressed the need for the pace of vaccination by conducting a special drive. This is necessary as the eligible people are not coming forward and the government aims to make them fully vaccinated.''

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:24 PM IST