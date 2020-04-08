More problems for Mumbaikars as coronavirus outbreak enters community transmission stage

The maximum number of cases, 113, has been recorded in G-South Ward. While Mumbai’s E Ward has the second-highest number of cases, 59. “We are more worried and concerned about the health workers and doctors who have been tested coronavirus positive,” a senior BMC official told The New Indian Express. “In Mumbai, more than 50 people from the medical fraternity are detected as virus-positive. The community spreading has therefore been started as we see a surge in a number of cases from various parts of the city. We are declaring these areas as contaminated cluster and subsequently sealing them.”

On the fourteenth day of the national lockdown on Tuesday Maharashtra reported a sharp spike by 150 in coronavirus positive cases, with Mumbai alone accounting for 116, taking the overall tally of the affected people in the state to 1018. Maharashtra thus became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

(Inputs from Agencies)