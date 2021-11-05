As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more men than women died in accidents in Maharashtra. The state recorded the most number of accidental deaths – 57,806 – in the year 2020 in India. This includes road, traffic, fire, railways, and other accidents, according to the data released by the NCRB. Mumbai recorded the maximum number of accidental deaths (5,221) last year, accounting for 10.3 per cent of total deaths in the city. Of these 4,131 were men and 1,090 women.

The data also reveals that of the total accidental deaths, 46,088 were men, 11,716 were women and two were from the transgender community. Of these, most deaths were recorded (17,657) between 30 and 45 years of age. While 2,162 deaths were recorded for those below the age of 14 years, 1,860 deaths were recorded for minors between 14 and 18 years of age. A total of 11,278 deaths were recorded among people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Meanwhile, in the age group of 45-60, 15,444 people succumbed to accidental deaths in 2020. Above 60 years of age, 9,405 fatalities were recorded. The data further reveals that in 142 cases of structure collapse, 149 people died in the state. Drowning, however, caused accidental deaths of 5,136 people in 4,939 cases.

Maharashtra lost 1,499 people in accidental electrocution in 1,486 cases in 2020, 59 people died due to accidental explosions in 49 incidents, 3,326 people died due to falls in 3,317 cases, 89 people succumbed to factory/machine accidents and 767 died due to accidental fire that occurred last year.

Among these, 13,940 people died in traffic accidents in the state last year, of which 12,108 died in road accidents and 1,922 in railway accidents. Maharashtra also topped the charts in the most number of sudden deaths recorded in 2020, wherein 15,245 deaths were recorded due to heart attack, among others.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:36 AM IST