More drinking water for Mumbaikars? Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rises to 79.09%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, water level in the seven lakes that cater to Mumbai rose to 79.09 per cent on Monday. The water levels in the lakes were 94.45% this time last year.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 11.44 lakh million litres of water or 79.09% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. At Modak Sagar, 94.18% of water stock is available, Tansa has 82.16%, Middle Vaitarna 86.72%, Upper Vaitarna has 64.25%, Bhatsa 77.35%, Vihar 100%, and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the past 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 36.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 35.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 16.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 56.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 24.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 12.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 20.00mm rainfall.
Mumbai has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall since the past few weeks. Weather officials have predicted that there is a chance of moderate to light rainfall this week.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it will re-examine its decision on 20% water cut in the city. Starting August 5, BMC imposed a 20% water cut across the city. The decision was taken after the water level in the seven lakes had dipped following the poor rainfall in their catchment areas.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)