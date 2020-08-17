More drinking water for Mumbaikars? Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rises to 79.09%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, water level in the seven lakes that cater to Mumbai rose to 79.09 per cent on Monday. The water levels in the lakes were 94.45% this time last year.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 11.44 lakh million litres of water or 79.09% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. At Modak Sagar, 94.18% of water stock is available, Tansa has 82.16%, Middle Vaitarna 86.72%, Upper Vaitarna has 64.25%, Bhatsa 77.35%, Vihar 100%, and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.