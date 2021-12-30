More curbs amid rising Omicron cases? Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with COVID-19 task force today

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting today to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state amid rising Omicron cases.

The CM will chair the meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force at 3.30 pm, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Monday said curbs for a short duration of time would have to be considered if cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron continue to rise in the state.

Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 29, recorded 3,900 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,065. Besides, 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,496.

1,306 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,06,137. The recovery rate in the state is 97.61%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Meanwhile, 85 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Of these, 47 patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and 38 by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Of the 47 patients reported by NIV, 43 are international travellers and 4 are close contacts. Of these, 34 are from Mumbai, three each are from Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad, two each from Navi Mumbai and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one each from Panvel, Kolhapur and Buldhana.

38 Omicron cases reported by IISER are from community surveillance. As per preliminary information, they do not have history of any international travel. Of the 38 patients reported by IISER, 19 are from Mumbai, five from Kalyan Dombivali, three each from Navi Mumbai and Pimpri Chinchwad, two each from Vasai Virar and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), one each from Pune Rural, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Panvel and Thane Municipal Corporation

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 252.

Of the 252 cases in Maharashtra, 137 are from Mumbai, 25 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 18 are from Pune rural, 11 from Pune Municipal Corporation, eight from Thane Municipal Corporation, seven each from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Kalyan Dombivali, six from Nagpur, five each from Satara and Osmanabad, three from Vasai Virar, two each from Aurangabad, Nanded, Buldhana and Bhivandi Nizampur, one each from Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Mira Bhayandar and Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, out of the 252, 99 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

