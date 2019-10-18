Mooting Savarkar for Bharat Ratna, example of divisive politics: Brinda Karat

Mumbai: Former MP and politburo member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Brinda Karat stated by proposing the name of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is promoting divisive rule.

"Savarkar was a Hindutva fanatic and supporter of the two-nation theory. By proposing his name for the Bharat Ratna, BJP is only promoting divisive rule in India," said Karat on Thursday.

"The party which follows the ideology of such fanatics can never respect secularism. They are ought to divide the country," she added.

Speaking at the rally at the Andheri's Wireless Galli, which houses a significant Muslim population Karat also stated, ousting the articles 370 and 35a was a pre-planned step of ethnic cleansing as the BJP-government aims to create genocide of Muslim community.

"The BJP government is looking forward to create genocide of Muslims, if we don't outvote them now, things will become worse in future," stated the former MP Karat also mentioned the abrogation of the article 370 was unconstitutional and her party condemns the act openly.

"Narendra Modi said no political party has the audacity to question this move, well we do, because this is unconstitutional and a threat to democracy," affirmed Karat.

She also stated with the National Register of citizens (NRC) and citizenship amendment bills, the government is trying to manipulate the secular image of the country as these bills will affect the minorities of the country.

The CPI has fielded 16 candidates out of the 288 seats of Maharashtra. From Andheri the party has fielded K. Narayan.