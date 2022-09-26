Monsoon set to withdraw from more parts of northwest in 3-4 days

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that the monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days.

The weather department in it's recent update about the monsoon said that the conditions are favourable for withdrawing the monsoon. The IMD said, "The line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya,"

Earlier, IMD has already issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram for next 24 hours.

A yellow alert is issued means a rainfall of about 6 cm to 11 cm. The weather department classifies a yellow alert as a warning "to be prepared".

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days.

Bihar is expected to see light-to-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorm and lightning for next 24 hours. The climate will remain same on over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today and on Tuesday, and Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday, said IMD.

(with agency inputs)