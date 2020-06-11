Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature to begin on August 3

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on August 3, as it will not be possible to convene it on June 22 amidst rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the Business Advisory Committee of the state assembly and state council held a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan.

If the situation is brought under control, the state government may hold the monsoon session for 15 days from August 3. It was announced that the monsoon session would commence from June 22, when both the houses had adjourned for the budget session ahead of schedule on March 14. However, given the health crisis the state is reeling under, the CM and DCM said it won't be possible to start the monsoon session on June 22. Therefore, it was unanimously decided to begin on August 3. The duo added that the legislature may meet for a day even before August 3 to pass supplementary demands. The decision will be taken after seeking inputs from the Finance Department.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supports the decision to defer the monsoon session till August 3. He informed that the opposition is even ready for a day long session to pass supplementary demands, though the presence of legislators should not be made mandatory.

As reported by Free Press Journal, a fortnight ago, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole had said that the monsoon session proceedings can take place online on the lines of Canada, where the parliament is functioning online and through video conference. He had discussed the issue with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.