Monsoon Session: Supriya Sule takes Modi govt to town for dodging questions on economy, unemployment

She further said that the government is not talking extensively on economy and unemployment. "This is a global scenario and we are not the only country going through it. But it should be the priority of the government. I don't see this government at the Centre talking extensively either about the economy or unemployment challenges. We should put it on priority,"

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 18-day session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures in view of COVID-19.

MPs attending the House had to undergo a COVID test and only those with a negative report were allowed to sit in the House. The security and secretarial staff in Parliament also had to take coronavirus tests before their entry.

While on the first day of the session on Monday, Lok Sabha is sitting in the morning from 9 am to 1 pm, Rajya Sabha is sitting in the evening starting at 3 pm. On the rest of the days, Rajya Sabha will sit for four hours in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening. The chambers of both houses and the galleries are being used for the session and big screens have been installed to enable members to witness proceedings.