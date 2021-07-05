Monsoon Session 2021: Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth Rs 23,149.75 cr

The Maharashtra Government on Monday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 23,149.75 crore amid mismatch between the revenue and expenditure due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and economic downturn.

Of the Rs 23,149.75 crore, the government has earmarked Rs 4,960 crore towards repayment of loan taken under UDAY scheme for power distribution reforms in addition to Rs 856 crore for energy department, Rs 3,644 crore for public health, Rs 3,040 crore for Public Work, Rs 3,000 crore for water supply and cleanliness, Rs 1,843 crore for social justice and Rs 1,200 crore to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

In addition, the government has allocated Rs 762 crore cooperation, marketing and textile, Rs 628 crore medical education, Rs 628 crore for woman and child welfare, Rs 397 crore for home, Rs 325 crore for urban development and Rs 301 crore for agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy development and fishing.

The allocation of Rs 3,644 crore for public health is important when the state government is battling to combat the COVID 19 second wave and threat by Delta Plus variant. Besides, the public health department has already undertaken strengthening of the health infrastructure and medical facilities to tackle the possible third wave.

Since the MVA government took over in November 2019, it had tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 16,120 crore in December 2019, Rs 24,273 crore in February 2020, Rs 29,084 crore in September 2020, Rs 21,992 crore in December 2020 and Rs 21,076.32 crore in March 2021. Cumulatively, the state government has presented supplementary demands of Rs 1,35,695.07 crore.