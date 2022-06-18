Monsoon prep: Panvel City police conducts mock drill in Koliwada area | FPJ Photo

A mock drill was conducted at Koliwada Ganpati Visarjan Ghat in Panvel early this week as part of the monsoon preparation. The mock drill was conducted by police and fire brigade personnel. The locals from the Koliwada community were also involved in the mock drill.

The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of Vijay Kadbane, Senior Inspector of Police, Panvel City Police Station, along with other police officers and staff, the fire brigade and the Koli community.

During the mock drill, a number of demonstrations were presented. They were informed what to do in case of heavy rain coupled with high tide, wall collapse and heavy winds.

During the monsoon, the Koliwadi community is always at risk as they are near the sea. They were asked to be updated on weather updates before venturing into the sea.