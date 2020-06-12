Monsoon makes landfall in Maharashtra; onset over Mumbai, other parts of the state in next 48 hours

It is that time of the year when people across Maharashtra welcome the respite from the summer heat, even as they dread the prospect of waterlogging and more.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Monsoon has made landfall in Maharashtra. "As conditions are favourable, the complete state will be covered in the next 48 hours," news agency ANI quoted Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist with IMD Mumbai to add.
In recent days, the state has had to deal with the aftermath of cyclone Nisarga, even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Against this backdrop, being prepared for the monsoon and any problems it might bring would be of great help.
On Friday afternoon, in a welcome move, Mumbai got a state-of-the-art Integrated Flood Warning System (IFWS). The system was inaugurated by Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It will make it possible to predict floods at least three days in advance which in turn will help officials make additional preparations and help save lives.
"The IFWS is a blessing for Mumbai in a situation where monsoon has become more difficult to predict. If the IMD had not given early warning of the Nisarga Cyclone, the effect would have been disastrous," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He also emphasised the need for flood management in the city as there were several areas that lay lower than sea level -- making it very difficult for water to drain out.
(With inputs from agencies)