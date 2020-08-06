Monsoon fury leaves 50 homeless in Nerul

Around 50 people had to be shifted to a civic school in Nerul after the roofs of 15 huts were blown away in the squalls of heavy rains on Wednesday. The city also reported around 50 tree falling incidents of which 25 trees were uprooted in Vashi alone.

Abhijit Bangar, civic chief visited the control and took stock of the situation and directed all concerned officials to be available round the clock for rescue operation if required. As per the Nerul ward office, strong winds blew off the roofs of about 15 huts in the stone chips quarry area of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Nerul, leaving more than 50 people in the open. They were immediately shifted to the NMMC’s Shirvane school. They are also provided with meals.

The rain, which was falling continuously for the last two days, intensified with strong winds from 3 pm on Wednesday. Heavy rains lashed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, especially in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi and Turbhe areas.

The average rainfall from 3pm to 6.30pm was 62.42 mm, with 101.80 mm at Belapur, 84.40 mm at Nerul, 67.20 mm at Vashi, 34.40 mm at Koparkhairane and 24.30 mm at Airoli.