Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra; Mumbai to receive rain by weekend

Mumbai: While Mumbai missed its date with the monsoon on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department declared its onset over parts of south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in south Konkan region between Friday and Sunday, along with downpour at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar over the weekend.

KS Hosalikar, deputy directorgeneral, western region, IMD, said the monsoon onset line passes through Harnai in Ratnagiri district and Solapur district. The conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in some more parts of Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued, he said.