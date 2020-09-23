Monsoon 2020: Water pipeline ruptures at Ram Mandir, leaves suburbs parched

The heavy rains on Tuesday night caused havoc across the city, especially the western suburbs. A water supply pipeline at SV Road (Ram Mandir) and Goregaon east in the western suburbs was ruptured during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to heavy rains the Oshiwara river that flows beneath the SV Road bridge overflowed on Tuesday night, exerting pressure on the underground water pipeline, which got ruptured.

Water supply in some of the commercial and slum areas of Ram Mandir was interrupted on Wednesday morning. Locals appealed to BMC officials and public representatives. “Residents get water between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. On Wednesday, water didn't come because the supply pipeline was ruptured and water started flowing outside," said BJP corporator, P (south) ward Sandeep Patel. He added that water pressure was so high that it dismantled the road over the bridge.

"A layer of the road got washed away due to heavy water pressure and traffic movement has been stalled. We will be able to layer the road only when the rains stop so that traffic movement can be restored,” said a BMC hydraulics engineer from the local ward.

The water supply at Ram Mandir, Goregaon, Andheri and Jogeshwari has been curtailed since Monday due to the ongoing metro work. Local engineers attributed that the pipeline rupture won't affect the water supply in these areas anymore. The water supply was restored in the P south ward on Tuesday afternoon. “The ruptured pipeline has been replaced and diverted. Only the traffic from the SV Road bridge will be affected as vehicles are being diverted through Veer Savarkar Bridge and Jogeshwari Bridge,” the engineer said.