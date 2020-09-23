Monsoon 2020: Mumbai wakes up waterlogged

Overnight heavy rain on Wednesday in the city led to numerous traffic diversions and road closures due to waterlogging. Some of the key roads that were most hit due to the incessant rains were Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Freeway and Bandra Reclamation Road, amongst others. A police official said, around six inches of water logging was reported at Andheri and Malad Subway, which had to be shut for vehicular movement.

Motorists were asked to use the diversions after the Eastern Freeway was shut on Wednesday morning. Oberoi Mall in Goregaon (E), off the WEH, reported major water logging issues and three wheeler and two wheeler vehicles were submerged due to the heavy rain. Mumbai Police informed on their official Twitter handle, on Wednesday, that there was water logging near Byculla Police Station, JJ Bridge, Minara Masjid junction, Dadar Railway Station, Dadar TT, Bawla Compound, Goldeval Kapda Gali, Wadi Port junction, Hindmata junction and Netaji Palkar Road.

Similar waterlogging issues were observed at Alankar Petrol Pump, Khetwadi, Girgaon, Grant Road (East), Uranwala Street Alibhai Premji Marg, Grant Road (West), Slator Road and Cotton Green. Meanwhile, the flyover at Ram Mandir Road was closed for vehicular movement due to overflowing of the Oshiwara river.

"Closure of Andheri Subway was a major hit. However, vehicular movement was soon resumed and police personnel from DN Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot to ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars," said an officer. Traffic officials were immediately posted along various waterlogging spots to manage the traffic and alert the motorists of any diversions.