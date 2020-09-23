Monsoon 2020: Minor landslide at Kharghat Parsi Colony

There was a minor landslide at the Kharghat Parsi Colony, Pedder Road on Wednesday due to the torrential rains. BMC D ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said that as a precautionary measure they have asked residents of the affected old building to vacate their houses.

“The building retaining wall (10 feet) collapsed due to which the mud from the hill is slipping. The flats on the ground floor have been affected. The building is old and was constructed in the 1920s. The residents have been alerted,” he said.

The Kharghat Parsi Colony is part of the same hill, a portion of which had collapsed on August 6. A resident complained that the uprooted trees and debris had not been cleared till date from Ridge Road (BG Kher Road) that connects Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner. Gaikwad said, "We haven't touched the affected area as instructed by experts from IIT-Bombay. Also, clearing of trees will cause more destruction. This area is surrounded by residential buildings."

The officer said that they are waiting for the monsoons to get over to begin work. The reports from IIT-Bombay are expected anytime soon. Besides, the hill area has been surveyed via drones and a LIDAR survey, geotechnical testing of the soil has been done,” Gaikwad said.