Monorail want smart cards, tokens to continue automated ticketing system

Mumbai: Monorail, which saw 18% rise in ridership, will soon get additional rakes. Taking into account the rising number of commuters in the coming days, the authority has invited companies to provide it with smart cards and tokens used for ticketing.
The smart cards and tokens help commuters cross the automated fare collection (AFC) gates. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), looking after the monorail’s maintenance and operations, wants those firms to take part in the bidding, who can manufacture, supply and undertake testing of contactless smart cards and tokens.
A senior official said monorail just like the existing Metro Line One (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) has automated ticketing system. “As the existing contract with the previous agency will soon be over, we have floated a tender to appoint an agency for the work.
It will continue to provide the automated ticketing service for a seamless experience while purchasing tickets.” Meanwhile, MMRDA also wishes to bring in paper ticketing and Quick Response (QR) code ticketing system.
As per plans, commuters in future can scan a QR code on smart phones on the monorail app and will obtain a paperless ticket on their mobile. While option of paper ticket will also be available.
The paper ticket which could be of 1×1 sq inch, the authority wishes to have ads to enhance the non-farebox revenue, including renting space for commercial units, earning revenue through ads. Only 32% of the operational cost is recovered through fare-box revenue (tickets).
