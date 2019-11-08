Monorail want smart cards, tokens to continue automated ticketing system

A senior official said monorail just like the existing Metro Line One (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) has automated ticketing system. “As the existing contract with the previous agency will soon be over, we have floated a tender to appoint an agency for the work.

It will continue to provide the automated ticketing service for a seamless experience while purchasing tickets.” Meanwhile, MMRDA also wishes to bring in paper ticketing and Quick Res­ponse (QR) code ticketing system.

As per plans, commuters in future can scan a QR code on smart phones on the monorail app and will obtain a paperless ticket on their mobile. While option of paper ticket will also be available.

The paper ticket which could be of 1×1 sq inch, the au­thority wishes to have ads to en­hance the non-farebox revenue, includ­ing renting space for com­mercial units, earning revenue through ads. Only 32% of the operational cost is recovered through fare-box revenue (tickets).