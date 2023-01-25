Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court

Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27. Mr Raut was present before special judge RN Rokade on Tuesday. The matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case. However, the proceedings could not take place due to non-submission of summon reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case.

The ED had arrested Raut on August 1, 2022 for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

A special court here had granted him bail in November last year.

