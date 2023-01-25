e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMoney laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Sanjay Raut | PTI
Follow us on

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27. Mr Raut was present before special judge RN Rokade on Tuesday. The matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case. However, the proceedings could not take place due to non-submission of summon reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case.

The ED had arrested Raut on August 1, 2022 for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.
A special court here had granted him bail in November last year.

Read Also
Rotary-BPCL Free Medical Camps In Mumbai And Across India
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court

Sukesh Chandershekhar stayed alone in Rohini Central Jail's barrack for months: Delhi EOW

Sukesh Chandershekhar stayed alone in Rohini Central Jail's barrack for months: Delhi EOW

Mumbai: Since 2020, city sees no Covid-19 case for 1st time

Mumbai: Since 2020, city sees no Covid-19 case for 1st time

Mumbai: Now, hypertension checks at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray clinics

Mumbai: Now, hypertension checks at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray clinics

Attention Mumbaikars! Water cuts in parts of city from January 29th to February 4th

Attention Mumbaikars! Water cuts in parts of city from January 29th to February 4th