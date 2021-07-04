Money laundering case: Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh files plea in Supreme Court, prays for no coercive action against him

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who has been summoned by the Enforecement Directorate on July 5 in money laundering case, the NCP leader has filed a plea in Supreme Court praying that no coercive action should be taken against him.

His lawyer Inderpal B Singh on Sunday informed, "Anil Deshmukh has filed a plea in Supreme Court praying that no coercive action should be taken against him."

ED has summoned Anil Deshmukh and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning on July 5 and July 6 respectively in connection with the alleged bribery charges. This is the third summon to the NCP leader in a week.

An ED source related to probe said that the financial probe agency has summoned Deshmukh to record his statement on July 5. Deshmukh had earlier skipped two summons of the ED in the case.

On June 29, Deshmukh skipped the second summon citing Covid pandemic and said that he was ready to join the probe through any "video or audio" medium.

Deshmukh had skipped the ED's first summons last week also following searches at his residence in Nagpur. He had sought more time to appear before the financial probe agency.