Money laundering case: ED summons former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued summons to former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh asking him to record his statement in connection with the money laundering case probed by the agency.

"Summons has been issued to Hrishikesh asking him to join the probe on Friday," said an ED official.

The ED had recently arrested Anil Deshmukh in connection with the case after he had appeared before the agency. Deshmukh was questioned for over 12 hours after which he was placed under arrest.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier alleged that Deshmukh had been involved in asking now dismissed police Sachin Vaze to extract money from bars and restaurants owners in Mumbai.

ALSO READ Mumbai: ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:19 PM IST