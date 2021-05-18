Money laundering case: ED conducts searches at Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik's Lonavala property

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday conducted searches at the Lonavala-based resort of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in connection with the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) case probed by the agency.



In January, this year, ED had taken into possession 112 plots located in Titwala belonging to a firm owned by Sarnaik in connection with the NSEL scam worth Rs 5,500 crore.

The scam had come to light as one of the firms named Aastha Group had defaulted on payments of Rs 250 crore of investors in the exchange.

The Sarnaiks firm Vihang Group had reportedly laundered the proceeds of the crime for the Astha Group and, following this, 112 pots held jointly in the Gurwali area of Titwala were placed under ED's attachment.