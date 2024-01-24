'Modi Looting Maharashtra, Funding Gujarat': Uddhav Thackeray's Veiled Dig At PM During Nashik Event |

Nashik: In an all-out verbal assault on the BJP and primarily Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday even lambasted the saffron party's yesteryear leaders. He also made pointed statements against his archnemeis Eknath Shinde, while speaking on the occasion of Bal Thackeray's 98th birth anniversary in Nashik. Around 1,600 office-bearers had converged to attend the party's state convention at Hotel Democracy on the Trayambak Road

Addressing a public rally organised at the Anant Kanhere ground, Thackeray opened his remarks by hailing the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, remarking that a “long-awaited dream” of Indians has turned to reality. From here on, he embarked on a frontal attack against the BJP.

Asserting that PM Modi and the BJP has taken all the credit for the Ram temple inauguration, Thackeray said that the party should have waited to celebrate the consecration ceremony on Ram Navami. “Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had claimed the responsibility for the demolition of Babri masjid. At that time, BJP leaders like Sundarsingh Bhandari, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee recused themselves from the incident,” he said.

Thackeray continued, “Now, this coward BJP asks Sena's contribution to the Babri demolition Said Uddhav. The BJP leaders are even asking the contribution of Shankaracharya in Hindutva. The saffron party respects turncoats, but doesn't rever Shankaracharya.” Underscoring that the party has no face to contest election hence it resorts to the strategy of splitting other parties to make itself strong, said the former CM said.

BJP Broke Alliance With Shiv Sena Earlier: Uddhav Thackeray

Saying that the BJP welcomes corrupt people, Thackeray slammed it for “breaking alliance” with the undivided Shiv Sena in 2014. “The BJP was first to break the alliance. If I was not the party chief then why did PM Modi had sought my support in 2014,” he said, alluding to the recent assembly Speaker's decision, recognising Shinde's Sena as the real party.

“If you had shared power with us, Devendra Fadnavis would have been the CM for two-and-a-half years and Shiv Sena would have supported Narendra Modi to win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Now, Fadnavis is getting only one fourth of the power in Maharashtra,” said Thackeray.

Underlining that he “supported and saved PM Modi during difficult times”, he decried the attempt to “finish Sena”. Dubbing the BJP as 'Bhakat Janata Party' (coward party), Thackeray said that PM Modi's visits are increasing in Mumbai and Maharashtra. “Modi did not help Maharashtra when unseasonal rains and cyclone destroyed the state. He just helped Gujarat. 'Desh kay liye Mann ki Baat aur Gujarat kay liye dhan ki baat' (Just Mann Ki Baat radio programme for India, funding solely for Gujarat),” he charged.

Accusing PM Modi of creating rift between Gujaratis and Maharashtrians, Thackeray upheld, “I will not allow you to loot Mumbai. Modi is looting Maharashtra but Shinde is not opposing him. Is this what Balasaheb's Shiv Sena taught you.”